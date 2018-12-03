Rangi Ruru student holds on to tennis title

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student Tessa McCann has retained her title as the Canterbury Open Women’s Champion.

The year 12 student competed for the title last week.

The final was a tight three-setter which saw the 16 year-old prevailing 7-5 in the third set, and holding on to her title as the Canterbury Open Women’s Champion for the second year in a row.

Rangi Ruru tennis convenor Anne Bissland said both Tessa and Year 10 Jade Feneon, who also competed, did exceptionally well against strong competition.

“We have to remember that these students are playing an open section, against much older competitors,” she said.

“Both girls are playing very well, at a high level. We are proud of both girls who put absolutely everything into their tennis,” says Anne.