Principal looking forward to pupils starting at new Lincoln school

Staff are set to move into Lincoln’s newest school, Ararira Springs Primary – Te Puna o Ararira, next month before it opens its door to pupils in February. Principal Claire Howison, 50, has spent the year planning for the new school and getting to know the community. Emily O’Connell spoke to her about the new role

How and when did you get into teaching?

I started teaching in 1991 and I’ve just always wanted to be a teacher.

Why did you always want to be a teacher?

I guess I had inspiring teachers when I was a child, who had an impact on my life and I decided I wanted to leave that impact and have that impact on others.

How have you found your time teaching?

I’ve absolutely loved them and hand on heart can say that there has been only a handful of days in an up to 30-year career where I’ve not ever wanted to go to work. I’ve just loved every moment of it.

What have you learnt through teaching?

That learning never stops and just the impact of learning in every aspect of your life. You possibly initially think that learning is only related to your school years but you just know it happens if you are taught to learn rather than knowledge that it will have an impact on you for the rest of your life.

What would you say has been the most rewarding part of your career?

There’s been many things, I’ve worked in quite a few different schools. I have worked in another school in the North Island where I was a foundation staff member so that was exciting. I guess connecting with people and quite real connections, both with colleagues and children and their families, that would be the most rewarding part.

How has teaching changed in the time you’ve been doing it?

That’s an interesting question. I’ve had this discussion with colleagues because people have said that it’s just got so busy and that we are working long, long hours. I’ve always worked like that. But teaching for me has never been a job, it’s always been a lifestyle. And while it is long and hard, it is rewarding. I’ve not noticed the change but maybe it has changed for other people.

How did you come to being a foundation principal of this school in Lincoln?

I’ve lived in Christchurch for 20 years and have been a deputy principal of a large school for a good portion of that time. So I have worked with great leaders in the past and been involved in leadership but in that second tier of leadership. The opportunity came up and it was advertised. The establishing board’s emerging vision for the school and my philosophy of education were really the perfect match. They were brave enough to appoint a first-time principal to the role and it was just the right thing and the right time for me as well.

What was the large

school you were deputy principal of?

I have been deputy principal of both St Albans School and Fendalton Open Air School.

What was the first school you taught at?

My first school was Tawhai School in Stokes Valley in Lower Hutt.

How was that experience?

I think I was only 20-years-old. I was probably very fresh-faced and naive but had ideas of the kind of teacher I wanted to be.

Did you go into teaching as soon as you could after high school?

I did. I went straight from high school to university and what was teachers college then. I attended concurrently Victoria University and Wellington teachers college.

Did you grow up in the North Island?

I did, in Lower Hutt in Wellington.

What made you move to Christchurch?

I moved to Christchurch in 1998 and I was flexible and just thought I would love to have the opportunity to live and work in the South Island before I settled somewhere permanently. And then not long after moving here, I met my husband Steve who is a Cantabrian.

What do you live now?

I live in St Albans.

Do you think you will move to Lincoln or somewhere else in Selwyn?

Probably not. I will continue to commute. Just because my husband and children’s, Jacob, 15, and Eva, 13, lives are here. They both go to Boys’ and Girls’ High respectively and my husband does the bulk of his work as a builder over this side of town. My whole family are also avid beach people so they surf and windsurf and things and being in Selwyn would make that just a little bit trickier. I’m not surprised but I have really enjoyed getting to know more about the Lincoln area and particularly where our school is, it’s just beautiful. Just feel so lucky to have a school in such a gorgeous area but also finding out about Lincoln and the education fraternity always talk about contextualising your curriculum but I’ve known that to be more true than this setting because it’s the impact of teaching in Lincoln has just added a very special dimension to our curriculum.

Have you ever taught your own children?

So when I was at St Albans School, we were all at St Albans School together. But I wasn’t a classroom teacher there I was what’s called a walking deputy principal. While I taught them in various classes, I didn’t ever have them in my own class. I taught maths, or I taught gifted and talented programmes and they may have been in the odd class but I wasn’t a classroom teacher as such.

What was it like on the odd occasion to teach your own children, was it a bit strange?

Not really. It was really nice for us all to be at the same school.

Can you tell me a bit about the new school and when it is opening officially?

So it will officially open on February 5. The blessing will take place on January 15, so we will be on-site in the three weeks prior to opening. It’s built for 450 students but with a future capacity of 750, so they will build another block in the future if the roll increases. The hall and administration building though are for a capacity of 750. It is modern learning environments with spaces designed for two or three classes to work together but complemented by lovely breakout spaces, kitchen and making and art facilities… It’s got two playgrounds and an internal courtyard and lots of landscaping with vegetable gardens and a wee orchard planned.

How many pupils are set to attend next year?

It’s variable . . . but at the moment we have 90 children expected on day one. But I would imagine that would get up to 100 by February.

Can parents still enrol their children?

Yes, so all our enrolment procedures and links are on our website http://ararira.school.nz/.

What’s it been like being a foundation principal?

It’s been an honour really but I’ve also felt the responsibility of it

. . . you’re not given a blank canvas but you are given the opportunity to create something that fits within the constraints of the ministry’s systems but is what you believe about teaching and learning. And that opportunity doesn’t come up very often. The easy option would have been to have recreated things that you know work but we’ve tried to stay true to the visions and values of the school . . . everything is centred around developing caring, curious and capable learners.

Can you tell me about what you’ve been this year?

We rented space off Lincoln University so we’ve been on Ellesmere Junction Rd just down by the football grounds. So the year has been spent

just preparing and

working through the ministry’s requirements for opening a new school

. . . it’s also been connecting with the community, researching and reading and just establishing all the documentation and philosophy that underpins great teaching and learning.

What are you most looking forward to when the school opens?

Children. We’ve had a year I guess without children although some of this term we have

spent getting to know families.

What do you like doing outside of work?

I’m an avid reader and I also enjoy keeping fit I run a community exercise group three mornings a week at 6am before I go to work and just really spending time with family and friends.