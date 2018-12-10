Prebbleton cat Kylo on the mend after slug gun wound

More than $700 has been raised to help with a Prebbleton cat’s veterinary bill after he was shot with a high-calibre air rifle.

Kylo, 2, left his house on Conductors Rd on November 27 and didn’t return home for three days. His owner Kirsty Sewell said it wasn’t unusual for him to stray away from their house but she did become concerned as time went on.

When Kylo returned, Mrs Sewell picked him up and placed him on her eight-year-old son Lachlan’s bed.

“I didn’t realise he was hurt until I put him down and I was like ‘oh, no.’ He was limping and he had a big lump in his back,” she said.

Mrs Sewell took Kylo straight to the vet where X-rays determined he had been shot and had a “major fracture” in his front leg.

“We now know, post-surgery, the bullet went into the front of his shoulder, so somebody was taking a kill shot,” she said.

Mrs Sewell said what had happened to Kylo made her feel “sick” and she could not understand why someone would want to hurt him.

Kylo had surgery last week to remove the pellet and has a brace around his leg.

It’s possible his leg may have to be amputated, but Mrs Sewell said they will have to wait to see if it heals first.

Mrs Sewell’s friend has set-up a Givealittle page to help with Kylo’s vet bill, which is currently about $2500.

SPCA Canterbury chief inspector Jamie Hancock said there has been one other reported incident of an animal, also a cat, being shot in Prebbleton since January last year.

“It’s possible some cases are only reported to police and some are not reported at all, but we know this is a widespread problem throughout Canterbury,” she said.

Ms Hancock said causing a cat pain or distress that is not reasonable or necessary is an offence with penalties of 12 months in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

Senior Sergeant Pete Stills said police are aware of the incident and are investigating. “It’s actually not okay in a residential area to shoot cats, and if you were in a situation where you had some legal justification, you have to shoot them humanly,” he said.

Mrs Sewell thanked Nick Page, of Rolleston Veterinary Services, for his work on Kylo.

•To help with Kylo’s veterinary bill visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-needed-for-young-boys-cat-requiring-surgery?fbclid=IwAR2rk99YCLuxJUcNFNQA69EoPJUSURVn0Ug6BFj5bWWV9AXrPL3BKdCRb8