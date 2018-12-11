New Brighton Clock Tower gets a makeover

New Brighton’s iconic clock tower will be illuminated with Christmas decorations.

But an unknown craftsman has already got in on the action, cutting a smiley face out of the plastic packaging currently wrapped around the clock tower while it is under repair.

It comes as progress is under way on the clock tower’s earthquake and historical repairs.

The clock tower’s “facelift” has received a positive response from members of the Peoples Independent Republic of New Brighton.

Comments include “that sort of graffiti is welcome”, “looks like it is waving” and “that is so cute, makes you smile back”.

Additional decorations are planned to brighten the clock tower with the Coastal-Burwood Community Board approving $500 towards the project at its meeting last week.

The funding is from its

2018/19 Discretionary Response Fund.

City councillor David East said, hopefully, the decorations will be installed fairly soon, before Christmas.

“We are going to leave the plastic there and put a bow around it so it looks like a big Christmas present and light it up internally,” he said.

The city council has finished the repair strategy for the clock tower and it is preparing the necessary documentation ahead of going out to tender.

City council’s acting head of parks Grant MacLeod said it will not have information on when the clock tower repairs will be completed until the tenders have been received.

The repairs were due to be completed in September but following investigations (including the removal of paint from the structure) the extent of the damage became more apparent.