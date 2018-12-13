Nearly $90,000 raised for charity boxer’s family

Almost $90,000 has been raised for the family of the charity boxer who died in a fundraising bout last week.

Kain Parsons, 37, suffered a serious head injury when he was knocked unconscious during the OneStaff Fight for Christchurch at Horncastle Arena.

He never regained consciousness and life support was turned off last Wednesday.

His funeral will be held today.

The Givealittle page, created by long-time friend Darren Jenkinson, will support his wife Alana and three children.

As of late yesterday $88,000 had been raised.

There have been several donations of more than $1000, two of $5000.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen (with the page) . . . it’s a good thing that everyone has come together like that,” said Mr Jenkinson.

He said the family was overhwlemed by the financial support.

“Kain was their main source of income, so this will provide them a bit of a buffer.”

Messages of condolences on the Givealittle page say Mr Parsons was “a great bloke,” “kind and wonderful man” with a “selfless, warm-hearted personality.”

Mr Parsons was project manager at Versatile Garages.

In a statement last week, his family said Mr Parsons gave his life in pursuit of raising money for those less fortunate. He was fighting to raise money for Conductive Education.

“The outpouring of heartfelt support from family, friends, colleagues and the public has been humbling and very much appreciated . . . his enormous heart, selfless attitude and gentle giant nature will leave a void in the lives of so many.”

To donate – https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kain-parsons