Maddie back in hospital after kidney scare

Kidney transplant recipient Maddie Collins is undergoing further testing in Starship Children’s Health in Auckland following a kidney scare.

Tests results last Tuesday showed her kidney function “wasn’t great” and she had to be admitted to Christchurch Hospital.

Maddie, 14, of West Melton was on route to Nelson with

her grandmother Elaine Manson when her mother Sarah Manson-Collins received the results.

The pair drove back immediately and Maddie was admitted to Christchurch Hospital for two nights before being flown to Auckland on Thursday.

Maddie, who suffers from the kidney disease nephrotic syndrome, underwent a successful kidney transplant in January.

Mrs Manson-Collins said they are unsure what is going on with her kidney and they hope they will be able to “get to the bottom of it” at Starship.

“She’s great, she’s a wee bit scared if I was honest,” she said.

Mrs Manson-Collins is unsure of how long they will be in Auckland for but says Maddie is undergoing further testing and might also need a biopsy.

Maddie’s ongoing health issues have meant she will be going back to Southern Health School next year.

It comes after she has spent the past six months or so studying at St Margaret’s College, having been at health school prior to that.

Mrs Manson-Collins says Maddie will have a “dual enrolment,” where she remains enrolled at St Margaret’s College but she will be attending health school and will have a health school tutor.

“She’s missed so much school and something’s going on in her gut and it’s affecting her kidney and her well-being and we need to get on top of that. She’s just not managing full days of school,” she said.

Health school is a school for year 1 to 13 students who are too unwell to attend full-time education. It offers tutoring at home, hospital or one of its learning centres.

Although Maddie was initially “a bit hesitant” about going to health school instead of St Margaret’s, Mrs Manson-Collins says Maddie is looking forward to focusing on her core learning.

Maddie and her family were told on January 16 their five-year wait for a kidney match had been found.

They flew from Christchurch to Auckland early the following day and Maddie underwent an initial operation and then a second operation to reposition the kidney hours later at Starship.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie had an “amazing recovery” in spite of the first 48 hours not going to plan.

Maddie received a kidney transplant from her father Adam Collins five years ago but her body rejected it.

With only a two per cent chance of finding a donor match in New Zealand, the family did not expect to find another kidney in the country.