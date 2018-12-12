Lianne Dalziel to stand again for mayoralty

Lianne Dalziel will run again for the Christchurch mayoralty.

Ms Dalziel announced on Wednesday she will seek a third term, saying there was still unfinished business.

She had also factored into the decision, the health cloud her husband Rob Davidson has been under.

Ms Dalziel was first elected in 2013 with a majority of just under 49,000, a landslide victory after incumbent Bob Parker decided not to run. In 2016, she increased that majority to 62,000 over her nearest rival, school teacher and activist John Minto.

Ms Dalziel’s announcement spells the end of the left-leaning political group People’s Choice standing a candidate.

People’s Choice leader and Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said he would only stand for mayor if Ms Dalziel didn’t.

“Lianne is very aware of my position – that I would run only if she did not,” he said.

It is one of the reasons Ms Dalziel had announced her bid now.

“I personally don’t think it’s necessary to make the decision so far out from the election, given that so much can occur between now and then,” she said.

“However with some potential candidates indicating that they would be willing to serve if I was not going to put my name forward, I’ve decided to make that call now.”