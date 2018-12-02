Kyle Park eyed for mega facility

Kyle Park could be the new site for the Hornby community mega centre tomorrow.

City council staff recommended Kyle Park to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board on Friday, after conducting geotechnical tests in September and October.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board will vote on the city council staff recommendation in an extraordinary board meeting tomorrow at 5.30pm.

The tests were conducted after Denton Park was turned down as the location for the $35.7 million library, customer services and leisure centre in July, following strong opposition from residents.

Board members also have the choice of not making a decision at this time and shortlist sites.

The geotechnical investigation found that remediating the land at Kyle Park, which was a

former landfill, will cost $5.8 million.

The city council previously estimated that remediating Kyle Park would cost between $9 and $10 million.

A city council staff report said the landfill material is “significantly” contaminated “as expected.”

The costs to resolve landfill issues can be covered by the existing project budget, the city council staff report said.

The report also said the delivery dates for the Hornby mega centre and central city Metro Sports Facility overlap, which posed a risk of stretching city council staff resources and external industry capacity to build two similar projects at the same time.

Greater Hornby Residents’ Association chairman Marc Duff is scheduled to make a deputation at tomorrow’s meeting.

If Kyle Park gets the go-ahead, consultation will begin early next year on a partial change to the reserve classification and amendments to the management plan.

Construction is planned to begin in early 2021, with the facility set to open at the end of 2022.