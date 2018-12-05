Get set to celebrate

The City2Surf is about to celebrate its 45th birthday – and you can be part of it.

Since 1975, Star Media’s City2Surf, one of the South Island’s largest participation events, has brought thousands of people together for fun and fitness.

On March 24, City2Surf will celebrate its 45th anniversary.

A lot has changed since the event’s humble beginnings. However, it still remains first and foremost a fun run.

Originally, the City2Surf would start in Cathedral Square and end at New Brighton beach.

Later, the finish line was changed to QE II stadium.

In 2011, following the earthquake, the event had to be cancelled as parts of the eastern route were broken.

Now the start line for the 14km event is at Centennial Park and the Sport Canterbury 6km event begins at Hansen Park, Opawa.

Both events finish at the Ferrymead playing fields with FREE entry given to participants into Ferrymead Historic Park.

Over the years, City2Surf has helped to burn more than 184,730,000 calories, says event manager Jon Holmes.

“The amount of kilometres run during this event is enough to run around the world 120 times,” he said.

Entries to participate in the 2019 City2Surf open on Saturday.

The Star Media 14km event with Les Mills and Sport Canterbury 6km option means there is always something suitable for all runners and walkers of all fitness types.

Participants can choose to either take part individually or in a team.

At this year’s event, there were more than 170 team entries, including teams of doctors, construction works, accountants and scientists.

Many local charities have benefitted from the City2Surf since 1975 and our supporting charity for 2019 is the Charity Hospital.

Since first opening in 2007, the hospital has provided more than 15,000 patient visits. It provides free day surgery, medical treatments, dentistry, oral surgery and counselling.

The hospital is unique to New Zealand in that its services are frequently updated depending on the need.

The Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust does not

receive any Government

funding and relies on fundraising events, such as the City2Surf, donations and charitable organisations.

•Entries open on December 1.

•Entry forms are available online or from Pak’n Save and New World supermarkets or The Athletes Foot Northlands and Riccarton.

•Early bird entry –December 1 to December 31, $20 (online only)

•Standard entry – January 1 to March 24, $25

•Late entry on the day – March 24, $30

•Children aged 10 and under are free