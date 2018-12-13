Front line police could be in line for Hornby

Front line police could be based again in fast-growing Hornby.

The Hornby station in Tower St, may be boosted when 121 new police officers earmarked for Canterbury are allocated mid-way through next year.

If the officers are allocated, the station could be crewed around the clock.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said Hornby police station has not had 24-hour response officers for many years.

The station is currently crewed during the day by youth aid and community officers, he said.

“What we’ve got now is having stations that are more hubs,” he said.

“So we are trying to centralise more rather than having smaller teams in a few more stations around the city,” Superintendent Todd said.

The new officers are part of the nationwide boost of 1800 police officers over the next three years.

In the meantime, an additional youth aid worker has been confirmed for Hornby.

Superintendent Todd said a youth aid worker will be needed in Hornby as the youth offender age is set to increase from 16 to 17-years-old next year.

“But once we finalise numbers over the next three years, we will look at where we push some of our frontline resourcing. But we won’t be making that decision until mid next year,” he said.

Superintendent Todd said the community policing team at Hornby is “pretty full at the moment”.

Currently, the Hornby youth aid worker also covers Selwyn.

Hornby and Selwyn police youth aid worker Senior Constable Bruce Ward welcomed the announcement.

“The big thing is with the increase in [youth offending] age to 17, their offending will be

dealt with youth aid officers,” he said.

“At the moment, if you’re 17, you’re dealt with the district court,” Senior Constable Ward said.

That will increase the number of cases handled by youth aid officers by about 20 to 30 per cent, he said.

Including 17-year-olds as youth offenders is also “positive” Senior Constable Ward said.

Many teenagers at that age are enrolled in secondary schools, he said.

“So you might have a stolen car before that is stopped that had three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, all going to the same school,” Senior Constable Ward said.

“The 16-year-olds will get taken home and the 17-year-old gets arrested. So now as soon as you turn 18, you’re in the district court.”

•Have your say: Does Hornby need more 24 hour response police officers? Email anan.zaki@starmedia.kiwi

FAST FACTS

Hornby Police station data

•Youth offending from October 2017 to October 2018

Number of offences – 126

Unique offenders – 73

•Adult offending in Hornby October 2017 to October 2018

Number of offences – 1262

Unique offenders – 833