Falck dominant on court

CHAMPS: Reece Falck (centre right) won the 18s national doubles title with Auckland's Filippo La Cava (far right) at the weekend.

Reece Falck has continued his impressive run of form by winning the doubles title at the 18 and under national junior championships.

The 16-year-old teamed up with Auckland’s Filippo La Cava to defeat fellow Christchurch player Dylan Heap and Wellington’s Isaac Beacroft in the tournament final.

Falck and La Cava didn’t drop a set on their way to the final. However, they lost the first set in the final 3-6 before rallying back to dominate 6-0 in the second. The match was decided by a super-tie-breaker, which they won 10-6.

There was also success for Christchurch-born Valentina Ivanov, who is now based in Sydney. The 17-year-old was dominant on her way to claiming the girl’s singles title, not dropping a set in her five matches.

Meanwhile, in the boy’s singles, Heap was the best of the Christchurch players. He advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Falck 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-finals. Heap lost to eventual winner George Stoup 5-7, 1-6.

