Falck dominant on court

Reece Falck has continued his impressive run of form by winning the doubles title at the 18 and under national junior championships.

The 16-year-old teamed up with Auckland’s Filippo La Cava to defeat fellow Christchurch player Dylan Heap and Wellington’s Isaac Beacroft in the tournament final.

Falck and La Cava didn’t drop a set on their way to the final. However, they lost the first set in the final 3-6 before rallying back to dominate 6-0 in the second. The match was decided by a super-tie-breaker, which they won 10-6.

There was also success for Christchurch-born Valentina Ivanov, who is now based in Sydney. The 17-year-old was dominant on her way to claiming the girl’s singles title, not dropping a set in her five matches.

Meanwhile, in the boy’s singles, Heap was the best of the Christchurch players. He advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Falck 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-finals. Heap lost to eventual winner George Stoup 5-7, 1-6.