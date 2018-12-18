Eight-year-old recognised for services to City Mission

The greatest gift Maiyah Martin could receive for Christmas is to know people in need have the necessities to get by.

With the help of her mum Donna and younger brother M.J, Maiyah, 8, has been doing her bit to fundraise for the City Mission by selling baking at food markets.

Her services were recognised when she was presented with a star by the City Mission as part of its Walk of Stars pathway which runs along Oxford Tce.

All of the proceeds from her baking have gone towards buying pamper packs full of toiletries to donate to the City Mission.

Maiyah’s mission is documented on her Facebook page, Girl With Cake Projects, which has more than 300 Facebook likes.

The pathway displays the names of people who have made significant contributions to the City Mission’s cause.