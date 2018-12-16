Dairy owners ‘feel sorry’ for armed robbers

A New Brighton dairy owner robbed at gunpoint in February “feels sorry” for the two men in jail for the crime.

Beachcomber Dairy owner Zeny Cargill and her elderly mother were robbed by the men who took more than $2000 in cigarettes and cash.

“You do feel sorry for them in some way . . . sometimes I don’t know who is to blame. The parents or maybe the bringing up,” said Ms Cargill.

She said every person has a “sad story.”

Tanui Smith, 23, was sentenced last week to three years and one month in prison for pointing a pistol at Ms Cargill and her mother.

Jayden Peta Brown, 24, was jailed for four years and one month for the robbery and the earlier robbery of a liquor shop in St Albans. He was also driving with excess breath-alcohol and while his licence was suspended. He has been disqualified from driving for six months.

Ms Cargill said Brown had not learned his lesson as it was his second robbery.

She described working at the dairy as “living on the edge” but said it was part of the job.

Having worked at the Beachcomber Dairy for about 30 years, Ms Cargill said she had lost count of how many times she had been robbed.

“I don’t even think about it really. I try to forget it,” she said.

The dairy has been robbed at gunpoint twice since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Ms Cargill said she doesn’t know when it is going to happen again.

“If you know it is going to happen you would be worrying about it . . . it is like getting struck with lightning, it happens so quick,” she said.

The dairy has had a security smoke system installed, which produces a dense white fog to obscure vision and presents a confrontational barrier to intruders.

Ms Cargill said she didn’t want to move.

“Everybody said what are you doing, why are you there. It has become a hub, it gives us something to do and talk to the people around here.”