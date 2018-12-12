Canterbury schools clean up at South Island junior volleyball champs

Burnside High School have brought a title home from the South Island junior volleyball champs at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre.

Burnside’s girls A team won the year 9-10 division one title, finishing ahead of 16 teams from across the South Island.

Coach Sam Ryburn said they only lost one game in pool play to city rivals St Margaret’s College.

Ryburn said although it had been a “pretty tight competition,” the team eventually made up for the loss, defeating St Margaret’s two games to one in the final.

“We have a pretty well-rounded team of players and really played well as a team.”

The win capped off a successful tournament for Christchurch school girls, with St Margaret’s finishing second and St Andrew’s A taking third.

Riccarton High School’s boys team also won their competition, finishing above 20 other teams.

Christchurch players also cleaned up the tournament’s individual awards, earning eight of the 12 slots in the girls all-tournament team and six spots in the boys all-tournament team.

The most valuable players in the girls and boys competitions were Burnside’s Taylah Holdem and Riccarton’s Joe Baxter.

Ryburn said the strong performance from Canterbury schools was “really positive” and could create “definite pathways” for young volleyballers to gain athletic scholarships overseas in the future.

Both Burnside and Riccarton hope to continue their good form. Burnside’s girls team are competing at the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup, which was set to start on Sunday and finish on Friday.