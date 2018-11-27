Young ballet dancer chosen to perform with New Zealand’s best

Not every aspiring ballet dancer can say they have been selected to perform with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

But Northcote’s Anna Lee School of Dance student Anna McKey was one of the lucky ones chosen to dance in the company’s rendition of The Nutcracker that opened last week.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Parklands was chosen alongside 60 children to feature in the show at the Isaac Theatre Royal last weekend.

The children will play the roles of mice, party girls, bonbons and fairies. Anna was picked to play the role of one of the Mouse King’s minions and dance in one of the major scenes where the Mouse King fights The Nutcracker.

She said she was very excited to get on stage and see the Royal New Zealand Ballet dancers perform beside her.

“This is definitely really exciting because I have never been able to do a performance with the Royal New Zealand Ballet,” she said.

Anna said her dream would be to have a career in dance and is looking at auditioning for the New Zealand School of Dance in the future.

She has been dancing since the age of five and attends the Anna Lee School of Dance.

Depending on when she is training for her Royal Academy of Dance syllabus exams, Anna can often spend up to 12 hours a week training.

“I just love to dance really, I get to do it with all my friends so it is lots of fun having all these new experiences and challenges,” she said.

Anna was selected in the top 10 to compete in the junior finals of the South Island Ballet Award in July.

While ballet can be difficult, Anna said the key is to keep trying and don’t give up.

“There is always something new you can improve on and work on and learn so just keep going,” she said.

All children performing in the shows were auditioned and split into two casts of 30 for the shows.