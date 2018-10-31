Well-known disaster psychologist could be brought into address post-earthquake issues

Australian disaster recovery expert and psychologist Dr Rob Gordon could be brought in to investigate ongoing social isolation issues in Dallington following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The Coastal-Burwood Community Board will meet next week to plan how to make bringing a disaster psychologist into Dallington will come into fruition.

A seminar will be held to consider bringing Dr Gordon to the city and the cost to do that. The meeting will also consider the current issues facing Dallington and the wider suburbs on the residential red zone fringe.

It comes after the Dallington Community Trust has asked for funding from the board for a disaster psychologist.

The trust wants the

disaster psychologist to investigate the extent of the issue and turn it into a wellness programme.