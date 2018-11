16-year-old Reece Falck took out the Canterbury Open at the weekend. The trophy has been played for since 1901 and has imbeeded into it some of New Zealand's greatest players including Brian Fairlie, Onny Parun, Alistair Hunt and more recently Michael Venus.

