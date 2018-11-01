Urns stolen weeks after they were returned

A Woolston widow is “gutted” after her copper urns were stolen again last week.

Retired nurse Jill Walker’s two urns were only returned to her in August after they were stolen in June.

To her disbelief, the urns were stolen again on Friday.

The urns were restored by Mrs Walker’s late husband of 43 years, Barry Walker.

They served as a reminder of Mr Walker.

“I don’t think I’ve got any show of getting them back again,” Mrs Walker said.

“I am so sad and upset. I’ve just made a lovely paved area just to put those copper pots on,” she said.

Mrs Walker suspected the burglars targeted her house knowing what was inside.

“My house is a long way down the driveway. And I’ve been absolutely vigilant about keeping the gate locked,” she said.

Mrs Walker suspected the burglars waited for her to unlock the gate at 8am on Friday.

She unlocked the gate for a landscaper to enter her garden shortly after 8am.

But after Mrs Walker went back inside the house and before the landscaper arrived, the urns were gone.

“I’m whipping myself around the ears for doing that [unlocking the gate] but for God’s sake, you should be able to leave your gate unlocked when you’re home,” she said.

Mrs Walker pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Police say they haven’t established any connection to the previous burglary.

There are no suspects at this stage.

•Phone police on 363 7400, or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote file number 181026/7369