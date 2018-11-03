Unusual places to find e-scooters

LIMELIGHT: A submission on the page 'Limes in Unusual Places' showing a lime scooter hanging off a street lamp.

Lime scooters which are left parked up across the city are also turning up in rather unusal places.

A Facebook page called ‘Limes in Weird Places’ has been created and shows pictures of the e-scooters stuck in surprising locations.

One picture showed one of the scooters at the bottom of a pool and another titled ‘Limelight’ with a scooter hanging upside down from a street lamp.

Other pictures show a scooter in a shower, three stuck in a tree and another sitting on a window balcony.

The page has more than 1000 ‘likes’ and asks for people to submit their pictures.

The electric scooters are part of a ride-sharing initiative which started in California last year.

They are currently being trialled in Christchurch and Auckland and have been controversial so far.

Many people are questioning the speed they can reach, which is 30km/h and safety concerns and injuries caused by the scooters.

