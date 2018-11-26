Traditional Māori game tournament held for first time at Wainoni Park

The Aranui Community Trust has held its first successful ki-o-rahi tournament.

Kī-o-rahi is a traditional Māorigame, based on the purakau (legend) of Te Rahi.

The game is fast-paced incorporating skills found in sports such as touch, netball and rugby.

Haeata Community Campus, Te Kura Whakapumau, Linwood Avenue School, Te Waka Unua and Opawa School took part in the event held at Wainoni Park

The trust’s worker Sheree Rangihuna said the tournament will now be an annual event.

Linwood Ave School was named the winning team.

Te Waka Unua pupil Metua Cranwell and Opawa School’s Amos Healey both received sportsmanship awards.

About 100 pupils took part.

Ms Rangihuna said it had support from Sport Canterbury, He Waka Tapu, and Te Pa high school students who helped with refereeing.

The Aranui Neighbourhood Policing team held a sausage sizzle, the fruit was supplied by Green Grocers on Pages Rd and DJ Shane Asi was playing in the lunch break.

Ms Rangihuna said a beautifully carved trophy was donated by Kaiapoi builder Tony Tupara.

She said pre-tournament training was offered to the schools new to the sport leading up to the event.

The schools also received support and guidance from Sport Canterbury’s Lawrence Tau who is driving the new sport.

