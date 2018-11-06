Tough weekend for Selwyn cricket teams

It was a miserable Saturday for Selwyn’s premier cricket teams with all three suffering losses in the Canterbury Country one-day competition.

Leeston-Southbridge, Weedons and Darfield were all defeated as Southbrook and Oxford went to the top of the table.

Weedons suffered an embarrassing batting collapse on the road against Kaiapoi. The visitors restricted the hosts to 69 all out inside 26 overs thanks largely to pace bowlers Frazer Austin 5/13 and Lachie Stove 2/22. Weedons started well, reaching 18 without loss, but then lost eight wickets for 10 runs to eventually be all out for 52, falling 17 runs short.

Leeston-Southbridge remain third on the table after a late collapse saw them lose by six runs to Sefton at Sefton Domain.

Leeston-Southbridge appeared to be cruising to the target after a century stand between Tim Gruijters (62) and Liam O’Sullivan (37) had them at 135/5 in pursuit of 142 for victory. Leeston-Southbridge then lost five wickets for no runs in 12 balls to lose the game.

Darfield were no match for Oxford Rangiora at Oxford’s Pearson Park. After being sent in to bat on a green pitch, Darfield lost wickets regularly and found scoring difficult as they were bundled out for 69 inside 35 overs.

Darfield were unable to take early wickets and Oxford-Rangiora cruised to the target with eight wickets to spare.

Cheviot were able to knock off competition leaders Southbrook thanks to a gritty 53 off 47 balls from Jack Harris that saw them through to 190/8. Former Canterbury batsman Shanan Stewart made a brisk 44 and combined with Jack Boyle (24) in a partnership of 70.

However, when both departed, the previously unbeaten Southbrook lost all momentum and eventually fell 18 runs short.

On Saturday, Cheviot will host Weedons at Cheviot Domain; Southbrook will host Leeston-Southbridge at Southbrook Domain; Darfield will travel to Rangiora to play Sefton and Kaiapoi will hit the road to play Oxford.

Scorecards:

•Sefton 141/9 (T Harrison 36, M Rowe 24, A Robinson 22, S Barber 20; J Harden 2/17, T Field 2/23, W Macfarlane 2/27) beat Leeston-Southbridge 135 (T Gruijters 62, L O’Sullivan 37; F Sheat 4/15, J Jones 2/0, O Bragg 2/15).

•Darfield 69 (M Power 3/11, M Murphy 3/14) lost to Oxford-Rangiora 70/2 (J Mariu 29no; C Warner 2/28).

•Cheviot 190/8 (J Harris 53, J Hyde 33, B Hartland 30; J Boyle 3/26, D Boyle 2/32, S Ermerins 2/51) beat Southbrook 172 (S Stewart 44, J Boyle 24, B Rich 23, C Clement 23; J Hyde 3/30, H Cox 2/25, B Rayner 2/26).

•Kaiapoi 69 (J Gourlie 23; F Austin 5/13, L Stove 2/22) beat Weedons 52 (L Stove 20; T Oram 6/25, R Saini 2/11).

Points table: Southbrook 21, Oxford 21, Leeston-Southbridge 15, Cheviot 15, Kaiapoi 15, Sefton 12, Weedons 12, Darfield 9.