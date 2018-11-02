Time to buy property as listings grow

It’s a buyer’s market for properties in Canterbury.

Figures released by realestate.co.nz yesterday show Canterbury as continuing to be one of the most active markets in the country.

A big climb in new listings

and a drop in asking prices are making the market more attractive to buyers, said realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Taylor.

Ms Taylor calls Canterbury a “unique region” and said there have been a number of times this year the region has bucked other main city trends, this month it has a similar profile to the Auckland, Central Otago/Lakes and Wellington regions.

Harcourts real estate agent Cameron Bailey said the whole market was busy – from first home buyers to those looking for luxury.

“I’d say it is a fair market. It’s a market for realistic sellers and there are really good opportunities for buyers too,” he said.

But Mr Bailey said while it was busy, the city’s property market had finally recovered from the earthquake.

“We’ve come off an artificial market. I’d say it has dropped back into a normal market. From a buyer’s point of view Christchurch is a beautiful city to live in and there’s so much cool stuff happening.”

New listings in Canterbury lifted 12.3 per cent to 1776, while the average asking price dropped 2.7 per cent to $498,208.

In the past month the Canterbury region had more than 44,000 unique browsers looking at property.

Mr Bailey said there was a lot of housing stock in the city, which meant buyers could be more picky as to how they spend money.

“People can be more price sensitive and pay what a house is worth, not always what the buyer wants. It gives them more opportunities and more choice.”

The most popular suburbs searched were Fendalton, Rangiora, the central city, Cashmere, then Rolleston.

“Cantabrians remain the biggest searchers for property within the region, which is no surprise. They’re followed by property seekers from the Auckland, Otago and Wellington regions.

Mr Bailey said the central city was popular for convenience.

Suburbs such as Fendalton and Cashmere were close to town, but also allowed for a suburban lifestyle.

“However, there is also interest from Australia, with New South Wales and Queensland registering the next highest levels of seekers after the main New Zealand centres,” said Ms

Taylor.

Mr Bailey said he’d had a lot of interest from Australia and the United Kingdom in particular for the last few years.

“People are seeing an opportunity from the rebuild

and coming back to the city,” he said.

Mortgage broker Sam Parsons said first home buyers are the biggest market for his business right now.

“We are still finding the first home market to be extremely strong. There is still a lot of first home buyers entering the market. But there is less in the way of investors and older age bracket, second-home purchasing going on, which is generally for investment properties.”

