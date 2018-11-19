Teenager holds ‘Women of the World’ art exhibition at library

Waimairi Beach’s Pounamu Gracie Millar-Greig has dreamed of becoming an artist since she was a little girl.

Some of her brightest childhood memories are of creating art. From ending up covered in paint at pre-school to spending hours on end drawing and designing fashion, the aspiring artist now has her first exhibition.

Her work will be on display at the New Brighton Library until November 30.

With a strong desire to travel and remind others that all people should be respected equally, her exhibition is called Women of the World.

“Women of all cultures are strong and beautiful . . . we should value and appreciate the diversity of each culture,” Pounamu, 15, said.

African Vrou, Goddess of India, Asian Bloom, Tui Wahine, Australian Beauty, Melanesian Blossom and Celtic Glory are the names of the seven pieces on display.

Each of the paintings took about four to six hours to finish over about three months.

The exhibition is one of her biggest achievements since she illustrated and published a book called The Missing Crystal with her friend Kalika Bell when she was about seven-years-old.

The Christchurch Rudolf Steiner School student spent a year writing the book and illustrating images of castles and dragons on about 20 A3 sized pages. Back then she was a pupil at the former Discovery One School. The book was published by Kalika’s mother and artist Lynda Bell.

While Pounamu has never travelled outside of the country, she loves the idea of experiencing different cultures and the world.

“I cannot wait to begin to travel and just live my life to the fullest. I’m most curious about Africa because I would love to help the people and families there and experience the beautiful landscapes and surf of the ocean,” she said.

Having a strong passion for surfing and the sea, Pounamu said it made sense to hold her

first exhibition near the beach.

“I love art because it brings life and colour into the world, it expresses your passions and what you love on paper or a canvas,” Pounamu said.

She said it has been very encouraging to get positive feedback on her exhibition.

Her mother Jeannie said she is very proud and says Pounamu has always been a prolific artist right from when she was a toddler.

Last month she found out two of her pieces in the exhibition have been shortlisted in the final 50 for a $3000 art scholarship with The Creator’s Room. The organisation is also offering to buy the winning paintings for $500 each and print them.