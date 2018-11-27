Stories of secret missions and misspent youth during WW2

Naylor Hillary, who died last year aged 102, carried our secret missions for one of Winston Churchill’s top secret squadrons.

The Royal Air Force’s Tempsford 138 Special Duties Squadron was so classified, it wasn’t acknowledged until 1989, when the information was released through the Official Information Act in the United Kingdom.

Mr Hillary and his squadron delivered highly-decorated secret agents into enemy territory.

The planes had to fly low, without lights, to avoid the enemy.

Only one member of Mr Hillary’s squadron was allowed to speak to British and French Special Operation Executive agents. This included the Allies’ most decorated servicewoman Nancy Wake, who was once the Gestapo’s most wanted and was known by the Germans as la souris blanche – ‘the white mouse’ for her ability to elude capture.

Other agents included Peter Churchill, who was tortured by the Gestapo and sent to a concentration camp but survived, and Violette Szabo and Andree Borrel, who were both executed by Germans and hailed as war heroes.

The agents were kept in a barn at a secret airfield in Tempsford, Bedfordshire, east England.

Mr Hillary, an Opawa-born man, was gifted the French Legion d’Honneur medal last year by the French ambassador for his service.

Earlier this month, the medal was blessed and gifted to his former school – St Andrew’s College – during the launch of Never Forget.

Mr Hillary joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force in 1942 aged 27. After commencing training in Harewood, he was sent to Canada to join a Commonwealth Training Scheme.

While there, he learned to be a navigator and trained in ‘dead reckoning’ navigational work, which relied on complex calculations and identifying landmarks on the ground.

After being sent to the UK for more training, Mr Hillary’s unit was transferred to Tempsford, where the true nature of their work was revealed.

The squadron’s secret missions included supporting various Resistance forces operating throughout Western Europe by dropping supplies and delivering agents.

Mr Hillary’s role as a

navigator was critical and required pinpoint accuracy to ensure they met the various resistance forces waiting for them on the ground. In case they were shot down or caught, Mr Hillary and his crew were given escape photos, which could be used to create passports. He was also given a button, which served as a compass when fitted together, and a pencil, which had a tiny compass inside.

At the end of the war, Mr Hillary flew several humanitarian missions, dropping food to people in the Netherlands.

He helped to bring home many Allied prisoners of war, and did a lot of aerial photographic survey work of the post-war destruction in Europe.

It wasn’t until just before Mr Hillary’s 100th birthday that he talked about his service.

Prior to the information being revealed through the OIA, Mr Hillary was told his work was top secret and he told no one, even up until age 99.

“That’s just the character of the man,” said his son-in-law David Bissland.

His daughter, Pam Bissland, said she was “very proud” of her father’s achievements and was thrilled with his part in the book.

Ronnie Sabin was one of more than 130,000 children sent abroad from Britain in the 1920s to 1970s.

Under the Child Migrants Scheme, the 11-year-old and his two brothers, Joey and Eddie, were shipped off to Australia in 1950.

But before that he lived in the slums of Newcastle upon Tyne, in the notorious Rochester Dwellings, a place Mr Sabin described as “shocking.”

Now, the 79-year-old lives in Waitikiri, is semi-retired and a is greenkeeper for Bowls Papanui.

During World War 2, Mr Sabin’s father, Edward, was a sergeant major in the British Army.

The three brothers lived with their mother and “terrorised” the neighbourhood as part of a street gang, said Mr Sabin.

“We were out of order, we hardly were ever at home,” he said.

The gang of hungry and ill-disciplined youths would destroy anything in their path.

During the war, Mr Sabin said police wouldn’t even come into the slums and the hardest part about receiving rations and having to line up for food was running back home without being mugged for it.

“We had to beg and pinch things. We lined up for our rations and had to run the gauntlet to get home. There were so many gangs who would jump anyone.”

His father returned home only once during the war, when Mr Sabin was four-years-old. After the war, he went to London and never got in touch with his children again.

In 1950, Mr Sabin and his brothers were declared wards of the court and sent to Australia.

He spent six years at Fairbridge Farm School in New South Wales.

Mr Sabin credits his upbringing at the school for “turning his life around and helping him become a productive citizen.”

He later met a New Zealand woman from Motueka, and they moved to Christchurch.

All three brothers ended up marrying and having children. Eddie has now passed away, but Joey is still alive and is retired, living in Woy Woy, central coastal New South Wales.

In 2010, Mr Sabin and Bailey self-published a book called The Long Way Home, which detailed his upbringing as a child migrant. An extract of his story was used in Never Forget, with a focus on the tough war years living in Newcastle upon Tyne.