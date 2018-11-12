Sophie Pascoe the latest sports star to help Megan’s cause

Megan Hore is one step closer to ticking Disneyland Paris off her bucket list as the country’s most successful Paralympian Sophie Pascoe has supported the cause.

The 18-year-old daughter of blind organist Richard Hore had been battling bone cancer for about a year and set herself the goal of going to every Disneyland around the world.

To help her fundraising efforts, artist Rangi Downes painted four paintings of Mickey Mouse and The Star has organised them to be signed.

Megan (left) said it was “absolutely amazing” that Pascoe, joined All Black great Richie McCaw and world champion shot-putter Tom Walsh in signing the paintings.

The paintings will be auctioned off on Trade Me from next week and money put towards the Hore’s trip to Paris.

“I’m not one of those people who puts myself out there a lot and yet people like this are coming out to help me,” Megan said.

But she will be back in hospital every three months for the next five years to test for cancer cells. If cancer is found, her diagnosis will become terminal. Megan said people like Walsh, McCaw and Pascoe inspire her to keep her own sporting dreams alive.

“I’m a rock-climber and a dancer. They remind me that I can still do those things,” she said.

If she gets the all clear, Megan will be back climbing by the end of the year.

The family has tentatively set a plan to go over to Europe in April.

“That’s when mum’s on holiday and I’m on holiday. We just need to get clearance from the hospital to go for that long,” Megan said.

They plan to spend almost a month in the Northern Hemisphere. As well as Paris, they will travel around the United Kingdom.

But what Megan is most looking forward to is getting the port in her chest used for chemotherapy removed.

“The best news we got today was that the day after my birthday my port is being removed.”