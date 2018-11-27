Rusbatch’s lonely build up

One Tall Blacks’ preparation for next week’s World Cup qualifying match against Jordan at Horncastle Arena is unique to the rest of his teammates.

Ethan Rusbatch, Canterbury’s only Tall Blacks player, is preparing for the match next Thursday by himself each day, often alone at a training facility in Hornby, while nearly all the Tall Blacks squad are playing in the Australian NBL.

“It’s a little bit tougher in terms of not having guys around you that want to go as hard as you, but I know the level. I know that I’ve got to push myself as hard as I can go to be ready,” said Rusbatch.

Having previously been part of the New Zealand Breakers development programme in recent years, Rusbatch did not sign with a professional team following the NBL season with the Hawkes Bay Hawks, which finished in August. However, the 26-year-old is not giving up his dream to play professionally in the ANBL.

“It’s too fun. If I can still run and jump and shoot, then I’ll keep living off savings and keep going as long as I can,” said Rusbatch.

“I know I’ll get there eventually. It’s just a matter of getting my foot in the right door.” After learning the Tall Blacks will play their first game in Christchurch since 2004, Rusbatch was understandably excited about the chance to represent New Zealand in his home town.

“It’s an extra bit of motivation for me to get ready for something that could be a pretty big deal for me by getting to play in front of my friends and family for the first time,” said Rusbatch.

“I’ve had my name on the back of a bunch of different jerseys, but when you have your name on a jersey with your country on the front it just feels a bit different. It’s a real surreal feeling. You get that sense that it’s not just for you, but for all of your people as well. It’s something that’s pretty special.”

The guard/forward was named in coach Paul Henare’s 14-man squad, which will assemble in Christchurch next week, and he is hopeful of making the 12-man game day squad.

In preparation for the game, Rusbatch has been training two to four times a day. This involves at least one gym session and one court session at the Canterbury Rams training facility on Buchanans Rd in Hei Hei.

“I like doing it and, if you

don’t do the work, you’re not going to get the results. If I want to play at a high level, I can’t just sit down and do nothing about it.”

•New Zealand leads their World Cup qualifying group with seven wins and one loss. Following the match with Jordan, they will play Syria in Wellington on December 2.