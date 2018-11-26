Retirement village loses battle again bus stop location

A new bus stop will be installed on Prestons Rd – in spite of it going against the wishes of a large retirement village.

The Coastal-Burwood Community Board has approved the installation of a new bus stop to be placed on Prestons Rd, west of Bluestone Drive.

It comes as a result of Environment Canterbury combining the 150 The Palms and 135 Burwood Hospital bus routes, opening up the need for a new bus stop to provide better public transport access.

A city council report said if the bus stop was not installed residents would not be able to easily travel to nearby amenities such as New World Prestons and The Palms.

In a submission, Alpine View Lifestyle Village manager Lisa Almond said while it supported a bus stop on Prestons Rd, it did not back the planned location.

She said visibility would be “greatly impaired” to any vehicles exiting onto Prestons Rd.

Ms Almond said the close proximity of the bus stop to the Bluestone Drive intersection could be a distraction and cause accidents – particularly for left-hand turning traffic from Bluestone Drive that needed to be looking for pedestrians crossing to the safety island on Prestons Rd.

The village would have preferred the bus stop to be located further along Prestons Rd, past Bluestone Drive, near Limes Reserve.

However, city council staff responded, saying the proximity of the bus stop to Bluestone Drive had been assessed as suitable.

“The proposed bus stop coincides with the widest part of the road ensuring that there is sufficient space available for other vehicles to pass when that bus has stopped,” a city council report said.

Community board chairwoman Kim Money said she along with city councillor Glenn Livingstone and city council passenger transport engineer Brenda O’Donoghue recently carried out a site visit to assess the installation of the bus.

“Through Brenda’s expertise, having a look and going

through all the options and processes, we as a board endorsed the staff recommendation,” she said.

Mrs Money said when the bus is parked up, vehicles have to be able to pass safely and the road was too narrow where the Alpine View Lifestyle Village wanted the bus stop located. “Safety is paramount . . . hopefully, this is a service that is going to benefit their residents as well,” she said.

Ms Almond declined to comment on the community board’s decision. The service will run hourly at the bus stop, Monday to Saturday.