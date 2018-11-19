Residents didn’t know chair was on quarry advisory group

Weedons Residents’ Association chairman John McKim is one of seven members of the advisory group.

The group is part of developing information for Fulton Hogan’s resource consent application for its controversial quarry between Templeton and Weedons.

A meeting was held between Mr McKim and other committee members after Western News revealed his involvement in the group.

Western News also revealed that Ian Walsh, a resident who lived 3km from the proposed quarry site, was part of the group which drew criticism from Weedons residents.

The make-up of the remaining five advisory group members has been kept secret by Fulton Hogan, which still refuses to release them on privacy grounds.

Mr McKim’s role in the advisory group initially drew criticism from Weedons residents who were not aware of his involvement in the group.

Mr McKim did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

WRA committee member Simon Moore was initially concerned about Mr McKim not disclosing his role in the advisory group.

After the meeting with Mr McKim, Mr Moore was satisfied with the chairman’s explanation that he was part of the advisory group as an individual.

“Prior to [the Western News article], I had no idea that he was attending these meetings and as far as I am concerned if he was attending as an individual, that’s his business and I couldn’t care less, that’s his right,” Mr Moore said.

“It is my firm understanding that the WRA totally opposes such a quarry, and the attendance of the chair at these meetings should in no way been seen as an endorsement of this foolish and reckless proposal. He went there as an individual,” he said.

WRA secretary Gary Doyle said Mr McKim told residents he did not represent the WRA at the advisory group.

Mr Doyle criticised Fulton Hogan for saying the residents’ association engaged with the advisory group instead of just Mr McKim.

“He went there as an individual but that doesn’t mean he is a representative,” Mr Doyle said.

Mr Doyle also said at the last WRA meeting that Mr McKim and Mr Doyle both announced they would step down as chairman and secretary early next year.

It was unrelated to the controversy from the Fulton Hogan advisory group, Mr Doyle said.

Since the controversy arose, Fulton Hogan South Island general manager Craig Stewart said at the first meeting the advisory group agreed how it functioned.

“At this meeting, it was agreed that the members of the group participated as individuals and participation does not alter or limit their ability to participate in the resource consent process,” Mr Stewart said.