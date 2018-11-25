Relocation of school forces traffic change

Motorists will no longer be able to turn right from Main Rd into Beachville Rd in Redcliffs if a new traffic plan goes ahead.

The change is part of the city council’s Redcliffs transport project, which looks to accommodate the new school at Redcliffs Park. The school is set to open at the start of 2020.

The city council has also proposed a new 40km/h school speed zone, which would cover a portion of Beachville Rd, Celia St and a small section of McCormacks Bay Rd.

Redcliffs Residents’ Association secretary Pat McIntosh said the changes need to be made to cope with the traffic created by the relocation of the school.

“It certainly does need alterations to cope with the fact the school will create a lot more traffic. Personally, I think the business of putting the school there is nonsense and traffic is only one of the reasons.”

The city council has also proposed moving the bus stop opposite 5 Main Rd 225m towards Redcliffs Village, about a 2-3min walk from its current location.

City council head of transport Richard Osborne said the changes would ensure the safety of students, while easing congestion in the area.

“The proposed changes seek to slow traffic on Main Rd and ensure that all children walking or cycling to the new school have access to a conveniently-located and safe crossing point.”

The city council has also proposed to remove the pedestrian crossing opposite 45 Main Rd and replace it with a pedestrian refuge.

Mr Osborne believes removing the right turn lane at the Main Rd Beachville Rd intersection is key to easing congestion and enhancing pedestrian safety.

“Without a right turn restriction, a queue of vehicles waiting to turn would block the main traffic flow. It’s anticipated that the proposed right turn restriction will help minimise delays and improve visibility for pedestrians.”

•Public consultation on the transport plan closes on December 17. The plan will be finalised by the city council in February and work is proposed to start in April.