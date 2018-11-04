Ratepayer funded catering to be discussed in secret

A community board will go behind closed doors to decide whether it will continue spending ratepayer money on food for its fortnightly meetings.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board has munched through more than $10,000 since it was elected in October 2016 – the highest spend of any of the city council’s seven community boards, The Star revealed last week.

The food is available at its board meetings for board members, and city council staff and members of the public who attend.

Board chairman Mike Mora said members will discuss the catering costs at their next meeting on November 13, but it will be public excluded.

“It’s an internal matter. I don’t see the need that it needs to be [public].”

“It’s a discussion we need to have to gauge each other’s responses as to what they see as our needs,” Mr Mora said.

Board member Debbie Mora is against the idea of discussing the future of the catering behind closed doors.

“I feel as a ratepayer, they have a right to hear how we discuss how it’s [rates] spent,” Ms Mora said.

She felt catering should be minimised to items such as tea and coffee.

Board deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton said she previously attempted to hold discussions about the catering twice, but was deferred due to long seminars.

She said catering became

a topic of discussion at the

board after inquiries from

The Star last month.

Ms Broughton felt if the discussion is held behind closed doors, members would be more open about how they felt about catering.

“I’ve given an understanding to other board members that it will be an offline discussion,” she said.

But if the catering discussion is deferred again at the next meeting, Ms Broughton said she will file a notice of motion to discuss it publicly.

Ms Broughton also felt her board spent “too much” on catering.