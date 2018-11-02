Quarry officials to front up

Fulton Hogan officials will front up in Templeton for the first time next week to discuss their quarry proposal.

Since first announcing the 170ha quarry plan for Templeton and Weedons last year, the company has not held public meetings in Templeton.

Fulton Hogan is planning a series of information evenings from November 6-8 in a marquee next to the Templeton Community Centre.

There will also be a session at the drop-in centre at the proposed quarry site, 220 Jones Rd, on Monday.

Residents can hear the latest information relating to the quarry proposal and discuss concerns with Fulton Hogan’s technical experts.

Templeton Residents’ Association chairman Garry Kilday welcomed the move but called for more. “I would’ve preferred the way we wanted it, if the whole community is engaged.” he said.

“In a group people will ask more questions,” Mr Kilday said.

He has not yet decided if he will attend the information sessions.

Mr Kilday said Fulton Hogan has previously not visited Templeton.

Fulton Hogan South Island general manager Craig Stewart says it’s an opportunity for residents to share their concerns and hear from experts how the company is planning to deal with issues such as dust, truck movements and water quality.

“We recognise and understand that some of the residents are concerned about the impact the quarry might have on the community.”

“We have a lot of information, including the proposed site layout, the latest technology looking at issues like wind direction and weather monitoring, and new technology on display like water fogging and misting machines which stop any dust leaving the site,” Mr Stewart said.

He hoped hearing information from experts will “allay any fears they [residents] may have.”

“We want to be really open and honest with the community and that’s why we are coming out to Templeton and Weedons over four days to give people every opportunity to come and talk to us and engage in a meaningful way,” Mr Stewart said.

He said the company sees the quarry as a “site for the future” and it has a responsibility to get the quarry “right”.