Quarry fighter and top selling author

Soraya Nicholas has recently made a name for herself fighting a quarry in Yaldhurst.

But away from opposing the Road Metals quarry extension near her home, Nicholas – who publishes under the name Soraya Lane – is a top-selling author writing historical women’s fiction.

She started writing books 15 years ago, with little results. But that changed after she published her first novel, Voyage of the Heart in 2013.

Fast-forward to today and Nicholas is currently in the process of pitching her novels to American television networks.

“It’s very surreal. When you’re writing a novel . . . it’s a movie in my head and to think that someone might actually take that story, stamp their own creativity on it and turn it into something visual is pretty exciting,” Nicholas said.

She published her first novel, Voyage of the Heart, independently.

“That novel did really well and sold about 20,000 copies on my own and then I was offered a publishing deal by Amazon Publishing through their Lake Union imprint and the rest is history,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas’ second novel, Wives of War, debuted at number two on Amazon Kindle in the United Kingdom and United States in July last year.

She was the first Kiwi to reach number two in the list.

“I couldn’t quite crack number one [overall]. But I took out the number one spot in historical fiction, women’s fiction and also romance,” Nicholas said.

Wives of War sold more than 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom and United States.

She has focused on romance novels due to market demands.

“When I first started writing romance it was purely because from a business point of view romance is one of the biggest genres in the world,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas said she has chosen to stay out of the public limelight in New Zealand until this year, when she decided to fight the proposed Road Metals quarry extension in Yaldhurst.

Nicholas initially studied to be a lawyer, but never practised due to her love for writing.

The knowledge in law was one of the reasons she has vocally campaigned against the Road Metals quarry extension.

“I’ve been wanting to do work for charities or unpaid work and then this [quarry extension] came up. With quarrying so close to homes it’s nice to know I’m helping people who need it.”

On Saturday she will attend the Wham Bam Author Jam, a charity meet and greet event for readers.

The event will raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

•Wham Bam Author Jam will be on Saturday 10am to 4pm at the Addington Events Centre. Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com