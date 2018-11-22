Quarry application submitted

After months of delays Fulton Hogan has submitted a resource consent application to quarry near Templeton.

Environment Canterbury and Selwyn District Council received the resource consent application last Tuesday.

ECan said the application will now be assessed to determine if all of the required information was provided by Fulton Hogan.

The resource consent application is yet to be formally accepted by ECan.

The company is proposing a quarry at a 170ha site on Curraghs, Dawsons, Jones and Maddisons Rds.

Fulton Hogan first announced their plans for a quarry in the area in December last year and said it would submit the consent application in February.

But the submission was delayed to May, followed by September and then November.

The quarry proposal has attracted vocal opposition from Templeton and Weedons residents.

Templeton Residents’ Association chairman Garry Kilday said people have anticipated the resource consent application for sometime.

“It’s been coming and it’s not unexpected.”

Weedons Residents’ Association member Simon Moore said it was a “very sad day” for the communities near the proposed quarry.

“None of us want it. They’ve got no interest except money. It’s nothing to do with Christchurch needs,” he said.

Mr Moore said residents will now prepare to fight the resource consent application should it be accepted by ECan.

“This is a battle, the war is not over yet.”

He said the fight will cost time and money.

“There are going to be lots of people who are going to be affected by this who are all going to have to spend time and money,” Mr Moore said.

“At the end of the day, Fulton Hogan could get what they want, but I can assure you . . . I’ll do what it takes,” he said.