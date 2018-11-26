Push still on for flat water facility

The East Lake Trust is not giving up on its bid to see an international flat water facility built in the red zone.

It comes with the release of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor draft regeneration plan, the last chance for public feedback.

The 2.2km flat water facility for the red zone has once again been left out of plans for the red zone, though a 1km course at Kerrs Reach has been included.

East Lake Trust chairwoman Meri Gibson said she was “absolutely not surprised” the lake was not included.

“We’ve put in a complaint to the Ombudsman in regard to Regenerate excluding the flat water facility in April on the basis it was unjust and unfair.”

The complaint has been allocated and is being investigated, but Ms Gibson said there was no time line for when that would be resolved.

Regenerate Christchurch chairwoman Sue Sheldon said the amount of water needed to keep the facility proposed by the East Lake Trust free of algal bloom would use as much water as 10 Belfast water bottling plants.

The lake’s impact would be “inconsistent” with objectives and benefits would not outweigh the potential risks and likely impacts – the aquifer needed was already fully allocated.

Ms Sheldon the plan acknowledges the demand for more space for flat water sports in the city and allows for the widening and deepening of the river in some locations – including the creation of a 1000m regatta course by widening Kerrs Reach.

Ms Gibson said including reference to the Belfast water bottling was “emotive” and “mischievous” to get a reaction.

Avon-Ōtākaro Network spokesman Evan Smith said the plan aligned with previous discussions and was not surprising.

“It’s good that they’ve provided for flat water sports. But its not going to meet everybody’s expectations.”

A key feature of the plan is the 11km green spine, connecting the city to New Brighton with walking and cycling tracks and a nature trail.

In September, The Star revealed Regenerate spent $486,000 on its last round of feedback.

The plan is available for feedback on Regenerate’s website and at its office on 181 High St, as well as city council offices, service centres and libraries until December 19.

It will then go to Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods to be finalised.

•To give feedback and see the full plan, go to www.engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz