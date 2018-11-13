Positive steps on Richmond Hill

Richmond Hill residents are likely to get a sought-after footpath to address their safety concerns next year, the city council says.

Resident Kathy Duncan said that was a “step in the right direction.”

“We feel really positive and hopeful that the footpath will be done next year.”

An increase in traffic on Richmond Hill Rd due to development forced residents to raise concerns with the city council, calling for more safety measures beyond the new 40km/h speed restriction.

Last week the city council said a sought-after footpath could be added during planned resurfacing works next year.

This comes after council staff met with residents over the issue on October 24.

The lack of a footpath on a 300m section of the road between the top corner and Cecil Wood Way forced pedestrians and cyclists to share the narrow road with trucks and cars.

City council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said that section of Richmond Hill Rd was due for resurfacing in the next financial year.

“Staff have said it would be best to treat this work as one project and replace the broken kerb and channel . . . at the same time as forming the missing footpath section.”

Ms Ellis said there was no budget for a footpath so the best option was for staff to apply for funding next year.

“Staff would need to review the plans and associated costs and an application for additional capital funds would need to be considered as part of the Annual Plan review for the 2019/20 financial year.”

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham said he was “thrilled” that residents’ concerns had been acknowledged.

Completing the footpath and the resurfacing work simultaneously would “save the ratepayer valuable money in the long run,” he said.

“It will also minimise future ongoing disruption for residents. Safety has to be of paramount importance.’’