Peace activist coming to Christchurch

A nuclear expert and world peace activist is coming to Christchurch to discuss the global arms crisis.

Physicist and co-director of Ivy League Princeton University’s science and global security programme Zia Mian will be presenting a talk called The Crises of Nuclear Arms Control and Nonproliferation: Nuclear Weapons and the 21st Century at Canterbury University on December 11.

Dr Mian’s work focuses on nuclear disarmament, arms control, and nonproliferation issues.

He is co-chairman of the International Panel on Fissile Materials, a group of independent experts from 16 countries working to reduce global stockpiles of nuclear weapon material.

He is also directing the Project on Peace and Security in South Asia.

His research focuses on his native country of Pakistan, its nuclear weapons programme and arms race with India.

Dr Mian’s trip has been sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

An MFAT spokesman said it has also invited 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner Beatrice Fihn, who is executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.