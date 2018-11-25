Our People: Lynn Townsend

Lynn Townsend has been re-elected president of the Lincoln Club as it enters its 50th year. Karen Pasco talks to him and looks back on the club’s history

You could say volunteering is in Lynn Townsend’s blood.

He has been involved with the Lincoln Club since it started out as the Ellesmere Country Club in 1969, and his family’s association with Lincoln rugby spans about 40 years.

“My mother was heavily involved in the community centre back in the days of the old hall and my dad was involved with the RSA,” he said.

So it comes as no surprise when, as a young man, his hand went up to help different organisations within the community.

“I think that it was just all part of a community spirit back in those early days. It was a very small community. Most people knew everybody in Lincoln, so everybody had some involvement in something,” he said.

“For me, it was the (Ellesmere Country) club and the rugby club, for others it was the fire brigade or any other of the services and social activities – everybody chipped in and did their bit.”

He joined the Ellesmere Country Club as a 23-year-old, and was then elected on to the committee. Half a century later, he is still there, but now it’s called the Lincoln Club.

Between 1982 and 1986 he was president, was an advisory trustee in 1987 and was re-elected president in 2003, a position he has held for the past 15 years.

He has seen the ups and downs that go hand-in-hand with clubs.

There were great times in the club’s heyday in the 1970s and when the doors of The Famous Grouse “club in the pub” opened again after it was badly damaged in the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

But he has also seen the tough times, like when the Ellesmere Country Club closed with debt and an uncertain future.

“At times, it’s been a strain on the wife (Carol) and family a bit, but I’ve learned a lot through being involved. The people you meet and the type of business that it is, you learn things that you’re not going to learn in normal everyday life. It’s helped me with my own business, I believe. Still now, I don’t think I ever stop learning.”

Mr Townsend is the founder, owner and director of Townsend Seeds International, which produces and supplies vegetable seeds, forage and pasture seeds internationally.

He started out working for Pyne Gould Guinness about 40 years ago in its seed division but got fed up with the corporate culture and constant meetings so founded his own company.

“I decided that it was a more constructive way of doing business.”

He is also the owner of the Hammer Hardware stores in Lincoln and Rolleston. Owning his own businesses has also given him the flexibility to spend time on his community duties.

“It just means I have to work at night for a bit longer,” he says.