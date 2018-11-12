Our People: Cup Day, pies and racing

Husband and wife horse ownership combo Philip and Glenys Kennard are going for their third straight New Zealand Trotting Cup title at Addington. Sports reporter Gordon Findlater caught up with the couple whose first exploration into ownership was in a syndicate of 10 in 1987 with Idle Bromac

Have you always had an interest in racing?

(Philip) – Yes, my family went to the races a lot when we were kids, you used to queue up for the old Stevies pies. There were big crowds at the night trots. We used to live in a 100 sq m home in Shirley and on Cup Day we could have anywhere from 13 to 18 people staying there for the week. Mum and dad would turn on a meal for the uncles, aunties and friends. By Saturday after the gallops, the week would be done and everyone would pack up and leave on Sunday. It was always a lot of fun and that probably got me into it.

What does being in ownership add to racing?

(Philip) – I can remember the first time our family ever had a horse racing on Cup Day, the energy levels went up in our house tenfold . . . just to be there and in the race is amazing. We ran a lot of thirds and seconds for several years. We got nutted right on the line a couple of times. You go through this apprenticeship of emotions, but then we’ve been lucky the last few years to win Sires Stakes and New Zealand Cups in the same day.

When you first got into ownership did you ever think you’d get a group one win let alone a New Zealand Cup?

(Glenys) –Oh no, just to get a win at the races in a lowish maiden race was pretty phenomenal. Even now when we have a maiden win we get just about as excited about that as some of the big wins. It depends who your syndicate members are and your involvement and the story behind the horse. They all have their own special reasons for what it means to you.

Is this time of the year like Christmas for you guys?

(Glenys) – Well, Philip calls it his Christmas because he’s like the Christmas Grinch.

(Philip) – I count down the sleeps to Cup Day from 100. I’ll often get out my diary at the start of the year and count back to mark it up. I’m looking at races and think about where the horses are going and how tight time is getting for some that

have had little niggles and

issues, because they’re like athletes.

Do you have favourites?

(Glenys) – Yes, you do. Smolda particularly just because what he went through. He got to a couple of weeks out from the cup and we had to scratch him because he had an allergy. He used to suffer from hay fever.

(Philip) – Yes, even though he ran a really good second in the cup he was never at his best then because the pollen in the air at this time of the year affected his breathing. When he went to Australia he was a totally different horse, it’s like he grew another leg.

(Glenys) – Lazarus was another because of his nature. You could have him in the backyard and he’d be good as. His friendly nature was incredible.

What was the sale of Lazarus like for you?

(Philip) – Pretty gutting but that’s the reality of syndication.

(Glenys) – It was a very, very tough time. It’s still a raw thing for us . . . it was tough for both of us because we were the reluctant parties in the process to sell him. But, if you look at potentially what he can do and what he’s already done for harness racing in New Zealand with the North American interest, it’s showing we’re making a mark. We’ve been saying for years, our breeds are not that far behind the North American’s. It’s proven we’re actually on an equal.

What would you liked to have seen happen?

(Glenys) – We wanted him to do that third New Zealand Cup, not because Terror to Love had done it but more the fact that he raced so much in Australia the public of New Zealand didn’t really get to have that time with him. I just thought the timing would be to do the New Zealand Cup, maybe go through to the Miracle Mile, just pick and choose a couple of key races before going to America.

How would you describe your relationship with other owners?

(Philip) – It’s a great game with comradeship and friendship. We stand in the grandstand at Addington on a big race day and you’ve got other people you know really well who you’re racing against, but we’re sitting up there and can have nothing to do with the outcome. If they win we congratulate them and if we win we hope they’re as pleased for us as we would be for them. That’s the way racing is. It’s like going out on a rugby paddock and you watch these guys have a scrap and the whistle blows and they all shake hands.

Can you describe the feeling of winning the New Zealand Cup?

(Philip) – Absolute euphoria . . . you just don’t think two people from very simple working class backgrounds can actually achieve that. You think it’s for other people to do. I said it in the speech during the first win that I’ve spent probably 40 to 45 years looking from the grandstand to people accepting the trotting cup, and then to stand there and look back towards the stand and accept the cup was amazing.

What interests do you have outside of racing?

(Philip) – Kids and grandkids. We’ve got three girls – one in Brisbane, one in Melbourne and one in Christchurch. We love our camping. We have a caravan in the Mackenzie Country that we try to get to at least every second or third week from now on.

What about work?

(Glenys) –My work now is running the horse racing syndicates. Philip still does a bit of developing.

(Philip) – I had a real estate company for 35 years and sold out of that five years ago.

(Glenys) – He says he’s retired but I say semi-retired because he’s not really.

Did you work in real estate as well?

(Glenys) – No, I was lucky enough to be a stay at home mum. Before that time I used to work at The Press, just typing a bit of news. I first started at the Oamaru Mail before moving to Christchurch. Then I left to have our family, but you get involved with what your kids are doing so I was heavily involved with the Wharenui Swim Club. I used to organise the travel for all the swimmers for about nine years.

Did you do anything before real estate Philip?

(Philip) – I did four years as a farm cadet and then I worked on a farm in Oamaru. I sort of knew Glenys a little bit there through a friend and then we ended up going out. I wanted to own a dairy farm, well I still want to own one, that’s the only thing on my bucket list I probably haven’t ticked from a business point of view but Glenys isn’t too keen on the gumboots . . . we came back to Christchurch and bought a seven-day dairy when I was 20 and Glenys was probably 18.

(Glenys) – Yes, I worked during the day at The Press at night in the dairy.

Where was the dairy?

(Philip) – Near where I had the real estate company on the corner of Hoon Hay and Lincoln Rd, where Bill’s Bar is . . . we had little money so we had to buy something that was run down to get into it. One day by chance I listened to somebody talking to someone else about shifting yellow lines when I was in at the city council and I thought gee, I’m sure I had the shop near that quoted to me. I thought if they’re taking those yellow lines away that will make a massive difference. So, we went back and checked it out. It was disgusting, the filth was unbelievable . . . because of the amount of grease in the carpet. It came up like new when we had it cleaned.

How long where you there?

(Philip) – It was trading about $1200 a week and we sold it 20 months later doing nearly $20,000 a week . . . I wanted to

get into real estate then but I was too young so I looked after a couple of other dairies. Then

a guy I had applied to work

with gave me a ring and said someone they had taken on hadn’t worked out and asked if I wanted to give it a shot. I said too right I would. It went from there and eventually worked up a pretty nice business.