Our People: Award winning designs for film and stage

The colourful garments seen on stage and screen are the bread and butter of Mt Pleasant’s Tina Hutchison-Thomas.

Matt Salmons caught up with the World of Wearable Art New Zealand design award-winner

Where did you grow up?

I was born in Christchurch and I’m basically a Cantabrian through and through. I was here for my whole life until I went to Sydney. I did the fashion and design course at CPIT. That was a two-year course.

What about your family?

I met my husband Tim when I was 14 and he was 16. He took me to my first formal. We dated for a couple of months and then went our separate ways. We met again at a friend’s 20th. We’ve now got three children, Lily, 13, Harry, 11, and Maddie, 9. They’re all creative in their own right. Lily is more an artist, Harry is more into music and Maddie is more into performing arts. They see my long hours, but they understand and see my passion. Hopefully, that can evolve into a passion for their careers.

What was your first job after study?

My first job was with the Southern Ballet as the wardrobe mistress. It hadn’t had a wardrobe mistress for ages and the place was a bit of a wreck. I was just up for any challenge so I said ‘yes, I can do it’. The first big end-of-year show I did required 30 tutus and I had no idea how to make them. I pulled a tutu apart, worked out how it was made and then roped in a whole bunch of ballet mums to get the job done. That was my first experience of a 70-hour week and strangely I wanted to come back. I think it was enough to get me hooked.

What do you like about costume designing?

All my costume skills, I’ve learned on the job. There’s way more sowing and handwork than you’d have in fashion. It’s much more labour intensive which is what I enjoy the most.

Where to from there?

There wasn’t a great deal of costume work in Christchurch so I jumped on a plane at 21 to go to Sydney. I hated it, it was awful. I wanted to go straight into costume, but I didn’t have enough experience so I ended up in retail. I came back and worked with the Court Theatre for three years. One of my contacts got work on Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. I put my hand up and we went back to Sydney for four years in 2003. That was a massive eye-opener.

Did you work on any costumes people would know?

I did Jimmy Smits’ costumes, he was Bail Organa (in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith). I also got to work on the actual Darth Vader costume and a bit of work on Keisha Castle-Hughes’ costume. I was basically in charge of the silk velvet. It’s really temperamental. If you’re making costumes, it’s your least favourite fabric as it has a mind of it’s own, it’s expensive and it’s really hard to get. After that, I free-lanced at Sydney Theatre Company and Opera Australia. I also worked for a company that made costumes for the touring show of Phantom of the Opera in which they sent me to South Africa and China.

When did you come back to NZ?

I got pregnant when we were in Sydney and we had our first child over there. I got pregnant again quite quickly and we came back to Christchurch at the end of 2006. I worked for a little bit with Southern Opera while having another child. I then ended up back at the Court Theatre. We’ll probably move back to Sydney when the kids grow up, who knows.

Was that when you landed the job working on New Zealand film The Stolen?

I got to design that, which was really exciting as that had been a life goal for me. I brought my dear friend Joanna Grenke over to help. She’s the menswear tailor at Sydney Theatre Company. We hired a whole bunch of locals as well. It was a real challenge but the Court Theatre was a great resource and we hired more costumes from Auckland. Not only did I design all the costumes, but I ran the costume department, cut patterns, stitched costumes, and worked as a wardrobe standby. No wonder I needed a break after that film. There were so many extras, it really pushes you to your limits. I did at least one 100-hour week. But I knew it would be tough and I’m always up for a challenge.

Why did you leave the Court Theatre?

I’d got to a point in my career where I felt that I wanted the next challenge, so I left and have been working in freelance costuming ever since. Then WOW came up. I said ‘I’ll give it a go’. I never thought I was an arty kind of person, I was always a purist when it came to costume. My idea ‘geogami’ came up very quickly and just evolved as I worked on it and I got into the final, so that was really exciting. It was a great experience and it’s very addictive. As soon as I came back I was thinking about what to do this year.

How was it working without the constraints of a script?

I found that difficult. When I’m designing for a show, it’s much more collaborative. But designing a costume without constraints, it was a challenge. And I really struggled writing about the piece. For me, there have always been guidelines, so that was the hardest part. But it was different, so that’s why I liked it.

Where did the idea for this year’s design come from?

For my entry this year, I wanted to do something completely different, which is why everything was soft and fluffy. I’d done spikes before. Last year I saw what the judges were looking for in the winning designs. I knew they liked sparkly detail and interesting use of fabric. I put them all together and ended up with the crazy Fluffy Kōwhai inspired by the poodle moth.

That’s not a common moth, where did you hear about it?

One of the sections this year was ‘under the microscope’. So I was looking at moths and butterflies and the poodle moth caught my eye. I thought what is that? I hadn’t seen a lot of fur in other shows so I thought I’d give it a go. It allowed me to do both fabric dying and sparkly. I spent ages doing the eyes, way longer than I anticipated. The problem was that I had four other jobs on at the same time to finish. I missed the shipping deadline but my dad and my step-mum offered to take it to Nelson. I finished it at 5am and they picked it up at 8am, it was a bit of a mission. I’ve done some long hours, but I’d never done an all-nighter in my 20-something years in costuming.

Will you enter next year?

I don’t know. I was just saying to Tim this morning that maybe that’s another box ticked for me. It depends on the workload, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem for me, I just keep saying yes to everything, so we’ll see.