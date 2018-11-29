One-in-one-out policy used frequently at QEII

A policy usually used in nightclubs and bars is being implemented at Taiora QEII Recreation and Sports Centre.

Since opening at the end of May, there has been 30 occasions where staff at the facility have had to apply a one-in-one-out policy to customers.

The method is used to control numbers when a building may be at maximum capacity, meaning a person is only able to enter when another person leaves.

This policy was applied by 10.30am, last Saturday, however only for 20 minutes city council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said.

Out of the 30 occasions it was implemented, 20 of them where in the first eight weeks of opening.

“Of those, eight had been during the July school holidays, and some of these had been only for a short time,” said Mr Cox.

Since mid to late July, the policy has been less frequent (10 occasions) and generally for shorter periods of time, such as 20 minutes, he said.

The capacity of the pool area is based on the number of swimmers per lifeguard in the leisure area.

It is also dependent on the available space in other pools, such as the teach and lane pool.

The $38.6 million Taiora QEII opened on May 31 and reached maximum capacity for the first two weekends, including all three days of the opening Queen’s birthday weekend.