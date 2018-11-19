Nurse in cancer battle

Anna Philips has spent 11 years caring for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Now it’s her turn. The 36-year-old has been diagnosed with bone cancer while on maternity leave after having her third child.

Mrs Philips will begin chemotherapy on this week.

“It was all very sudden and very scary of course, given I am an oncology nurse and I know too much about these situations,” the Christchurch Hospital nurse said of her diagnosis.

Test results show Mrs Philips’ cancer is contained within her left femur. But a surgical biopsy confirmed it is the “more aggressive type.”

“Emotionally, it’s been very much a roller coaster ride,” she said.

A pain had developed in her left leg about a year ago when she was pregnant, but she did not think anything of it.

But months after giving birth to Isabella, the pain “really started to play up again.” Exercises from the osteopath weren’t helping so Mrs Philips went to her doctor.

“Almost immediately that day she (the doctor) was suspicious it was something sinister,” Mrs Philips said.

Within hours tests confirmed the mother of three had

parosteal osteosarcoma.

Mrs Philips has spent the past 11 years working as an oncology nurse at Christchurch Hospital in the ward and the outpatients area, where her duties included administering chemotherapy to patients. She was inspired to become a nurse because of the death of her 21-year-old brother, Dustin, from cancer.

“It’s kind of unbelievable to think that this has happened again,” Mrs Philips said.

She says the diagnosis “creates a lot more fear” because she has seen “the worst of the worst.”

“It’s been really hard for me emotionally to stay positive,” Mrs Philips said.

Her husband Andy is a self-employed auto-electrician. She is worried about the impact cancer will have on their family. Their children are aged between three-years-old and six months.

“When your self-employed you don’t get holidays or sick pay so it’s very difficult for him to take time off,” she said. More than $1600 has been donated to Mrs Philips through a Givealittle page set up by a group of her friends.

Mrs Philips says she’s grateful for her work colleagues, friends and family who have been just “amazing.”

The money raised through the Givealittle page will help relieve the family’s financial pressure, paying for child care and giving Mr Philips some time off to help out.

