New coaches for Lincoln Uni

New head coach Alex Robertson and assistant Craig Dunlea will look to guide Lincoln University to a fifth straight metro rugby title next year.

The pair come to Lincoln with some country rugby flavour, both having been involved in Canterbury Country’s rugby programme in recent years.

Robertson and Dunlea take over from Bevan Sissons and Ben Blair who guided the side to victory this year.

“Ben and Bevan didn’t want to continue. They’ve served Lincoln very well over the last few years,” said Lincoln University sport scholarship manager Peter Magson.

Sissons has taken up a coaching role with Burnside, while Blair has done the same at Marist Albion.

Robertson has spent the last two years as the co-coach at Darfield and head coach of the Ellesmere senior side. Last year he was also an assistant coach at Canterbury Country. He has worked for the England National Rugby Union as a coach developer and community rugby coach while part of the Harlequins Academy DPP programme.

“I want to take my time to understand why the club has been so successful, how it has gone about achieving it, and then set the bar even higher,” said Robertson.

“Lincoln University is a well-respected club in Canterbury. This new role is a chance to share my passion with the players and it’s a great environment to develop the person and help them to achieve in rugby and in life,” he said. Dunlea played professional rugby in New Zealand and overseas before becoming involved in coaching at Mid-Canterbury.

He also coached the New Zealand Heartland under-19 team for two seasons in the Jock Hobbs national tournament, and worked with the Canterbury Country team.

“The bar is already set very high results-wise, so there will be a lot of pressure to keep this going. But with some great foundations already in place, it is important that we keep the momentum going and keep trying to add to that success in the future,” said Dunlea.

“I really like the challenge of developing the players to become better, which will put them in contention for higher achievements.”