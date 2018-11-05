More questions to be sent to port company

The Banks Peninsula Community Board is seeking more information from the Lyttelton Port Company after it responded to questions about efforts to mitigate the impact on Hector’s dolphins from pile driving.

Said community board member Felix Dawson: “We’ve simply asked for the answers to the questions that we asked, several we haven’t received answers to.”

Last week, questions from were sent to LPC through Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, the owner and operator of the port, on how the negative impacts to dolphins from pile driving work on the new cruise berth would be mitigated.

They were sent alongside a city council request for an update on the piling operation and marine mammal monitoring to date.

This week the community board requested a number of questions be re-sent to LPC, seeking sound recording and noise level data, the marine mammal management plan and information on marine observers.

A city council spokeswoman said any further questions would be co-ordinated through the office of chief executive Karleen Edwards.

Hector’s and Māui Dolphin Defenders committee member Genevieve Robinson told the community board on Monday that “raw data” was needed.

“I’ve received the information that LPC has provided . . . there’s some useful information but there’s some key information missing,” Ms Robinson said.

In response to the initial questions, LPC chief executive Peter Davie said LPC was working with some of the country’s “leading marine mammal and acoustics experts” to minimise the effects of pile driving on dolphins.

Mitigation steps included 18 months of recorded data from eight passive acoustic detectors and four hydrophones, a monitored exclusion zone that if a dolphin enters, work will cease and “soft starts” to allow dolphins time to evacuate the harbour when work starts.

​