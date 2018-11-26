McConchie finds form with ball in hand

Last year Canterbury captain Cole McConchie was named as the team’s batter of the year following a breakout 2016/17 summer.

Now, he’s putting his hand up to be considered a top bowler.

McConchie, 26, is Canterbury’s leading wicket-taker in the Ford Trophy 50-over competition with 13 from nine games. He is bowling at an impressive average of 22.5 while conceding just 4.3 runs per over.

“I think anyone who can bowl an allotment of overs effectively, and score runs in the top six is an asset, so that’s something I’ve looked to pride myself on doing,” said McConchie.

The off-spinner’s efforts – which have seen him take more wickets than any other spinner in the competition – haven’t gone unnoticed by coach Brendon Donkers.

“He’s just focused a little more on it over the winter and trained a lot smarter . . . I think he’s putting more on the ball at the moment, but it’s just his ability to change his pace and he is an outstanding fielder off his own bowling which creates a lot of pressure,” said Donkers.

He’s also confident McConchie can return to the batting form from 2016/17 which saw him hit two Plunket Shield tons, amassing 491 runs from 11 innings at an average of 49.

“At that time Gary [Stead] and I sort of encouraged Cole that he needed to put a huge emphasis into his batting because that’s where his place in the team for the next 10 years would be. So, he did that and probably spent a little less time focusing on his bowling,” said Donkers.

If he can return to that form and continue to restrict runs and strike with the ball the way he is currently, there’s no doubt he could find himself on the radar for higher honours.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine. It’s just about getting that consistency across both bat and ball,” said McConchie.

Canterbury have just one Ford Trophy match remaining when they play Central Districts in New Plymouth. The campaign has been one to forget with just one win coming from their nine matches.

Donkers says there has been positives to take though, particularly with young opener Jack Boyle recording an impressive century and the form of fellow opener Chad Bowes who is currently the second top scorer in the Ford Trophy with 414 runs.

“We haven’t taken wickets in the first 10 or 15 overs which can put teams on the back foot, so we’ve always been trying to claw the game back through the middle periods which we’ve done well,” said Donkers.

However, Canterbury’s wicket-taking stocks could receive a boost with paceman Ed Nuttall recently returning to club cricket following back issues.

Following Saturday’s match Canterbury will return to four-day cricket with two rounds of the Plunket Shield taking place next month.

With Todd Astle now a regular for the Black Caps, McConchie could also see more overs in four-day cricket.