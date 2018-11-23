Mammoth project on track

It’s set to make commuting safer and easier by halving travel time and reducing fatal and serious crashes by 40 per cent. Julia Evans checks in to see how work is progressing on the Southern Motorway upgrade

More than 500,000 cu m of earth and $195 million is being poured into upgrading the Southern Motorway.

The new 7.5km motorway will extend from Halswell Junction Rd to near Robinsons Rd on State Highway 1 so commuters can bypass Hornby and Templeton. From Robinsons Rd to Rolleston, Main South Rd will double to four-lanes for 5km.

The project should halve time between the city and Rolleston from 30min to 15min.

It is also expected to reduce fatal and serious crashes by 40 per cent by upgrading the third and seventh most dangerous intersections in Canterbury – Weedon Ross Rd and SH1, as well as Shands and Marshs Rds.

Those are just the two key features of the mammoth project that has more than 20 components and is on track for its February 2020 opening.

New Zealand Transport Agency principal project manager Geoff Griffiths said the most recent milestone was northbound traffic on Main South Rd switched onto the new SH1 lanes last Wednesday.

Southbound traffic is also making the move this week.

“The traffic switch on SH1

will see some local road closures in place from this week. Larcombs Rd at Main South Rd will be closed for around four weeks and Berketts Rd will be closed at Main South Rd until

the new southbound lanes on SH1 are opened in 2019,” he

said.

“That will be the next biggest, most visible stage of work when we move all the two-way traffic.”

After that, work will start on moving 10 58-tonne bridge beams will be craned into place at the Weedons Rd interchange. They will complete the bridge, which already has 10 beams in place.

“At the other end of things, we’ll be starting on Springs Rd,” Mr Griffiths said.

That work will take the project into its final year.

“A new roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of Weedons Ross/Jones Rd, which is due to be completed in the first half of 2019.”

This year, work largely concentrated on the Shands Rd interchange. But there was also considerable work at the Halswell Junction Rd end of the project with 16 piers installed for the interchange.

Mr Griffiths said the biggest challenge of the project has so far been the “unknown.”

“Weather has been wetter than average for the last couple of years,” he said.

“And just dealing with the unknown. We’ve found a few old dumps that have been contaminated with asbestos.”

But in spite of the weather and unearthing of old dumps that no one knew about, he said everything was on track for the early 20202 deadline.

“We’ve got this summer and half of next summer, which is a good thing. Not only is it the rain we have to worry about, the weather does need to be warm and dry for the type of work we’re doing.”

Plus Mr Griffiths said there should be no more former rubbish dumps to discover.

While the project will reduce time and crashes, it will support the south-west’s economic growth with more than 35,000 people expected to move there in the next 30 years.

As well as improving access between Lyttelton Port, the city centre and the industrial south.

During the project more than 570 southern grass skinks are also being recovered and rehomed.

Its opening will coincide with the completion of the Northern Corridor.

“This job and the Northern Corridor are the last two big jobs in Christchurch that we’re working on,” Mr Griffiths said.

The project was mooted in 2002. It was part of a study that looked at the long-term transport needs for the south-west of the city.

But it wasn’t until 2010 when the concept was open for public consultation. After design and detailed design stages, construction began in November 2016.

It is part of the Government’s roads of national significance programme.

PROJECT WORK

•Main South Rd will be four lanes north of Rolleston to Robinsons Rd. A new section of motorway will be built from Robinsons Rd to join the Southern Motorway at Halswell Junction Rd.

•A new interchange at the Weedons Rd/Main South Rd intersection.

•Weedons Rd will be realigned at Levi Rd.

•Direct access to properties along both sides of Main South Rd (from Weedons Rd to Robinsons Rd) will be removed to improve safety. Alternative access will be provided.

•Larcombs Rd will be closed at Main South Rd.

•Berketts Rd will be restricted to left turns in and out from Main South Rd.

•Robinsons Rd will pass under Main South Rd.

•A new o-road shared cycle path will be provided between Curraghs Rd and Dawsons Rd.

•A new grade separated ‘Y-junction’ north of Robinsons Rd.

•A new roundabout at the Dawsons Rd/Waterholes Rd/Main South Rd intersection.

•Waterholes Rd, Halswell Junction Rd, Springs Rd and Trents Rd will pass over the new motorway.

•Blakes Rd will be become two cul-de-sacs.

•A new ‘diamond’ interchange at Shands Rd (south of Marshs Rd) will allow the motorway to be free-flowing while providing access to and from Shands Rd.

•A new walking and cycling path will connect the Southern Motorway path with the Little River Rail Trail.

•New on and off-ramps at Halswell Junction Rd.

•John Paterson Dr will be realigned to join Halswell Junction Rd to provide safe access.

•A 1.5m-wide shoulder will be provided on all bridges and underpasses for cyclists.

•A new shared pedestrian and cycle path on the Trents Rd and Marshs Rd bridges.