Major research project on Kaikoura tsunami evacuation response

Residents living in coastal areas including Redcliffs and Sumner, who evacuated the night of the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, are being called to take part in a major research project.

Canterbury University is aiming to survey as many residents as possible to collect data on the tsunami evacuation response which took place following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

It will focus on residents living in coastal areas such as New Brighton, Southshore and the bays of Banks Peninsula.

Dr Matthew Hughes, one of the academics overseeing the project, said the survey isn’t about asking for opinions on the night, but what residents did in response to the tsunami hazard.

The survey is part of a wider research project led by GNS Science called Quicker and Safer Tsunami Evacuation through agent-based modelling.

The larger project is looking at tsunami risks and exposure in Christchurch and Wellington

Mr Hughes said the data collected from the survey is going to be interesting in itself.

“But the really crucial part of this is this is going to start informing sophisticated computer modelling of population movements when they evacuate,” he said.

The models will simulate people evacuating after a tsunami warning.

The project involves a partnership with Civil Defence emergency management, city council and Environment Canterbury.

Information from the research will be presented in a series of workshops to affected coastal communities next year.

Residents will be asked how they knew there was a potential tsunami hazard, what they did when the official warning went out and how their knowledge of tsunami hazards influenced their behaviour.

The survey also asks what route they took if they chose to evacuate.

The survey will run over several months and a preliminary report will be completed at the end of the

year.

•To take part in the survey go to www.canterbury.qualtrics.com