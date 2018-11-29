Loneliness a problem in Christchurch young people

Quality of life in greater Christchurch is the best it has been since the February 22, 2011, earthquake, according to the latest Wellbeing Survey.

But it has revealed the extent of loneliness in young people for the first time.

The Canterbury District Health Board released its survey from May, done every six months, to measure earthquake recovery across the region.

It was the first time a question on loneliness had been included.

Nearly 15 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds feel lonely most of the time or always, compared with three per cent over 65.

“I’m interested in digging deeper into the issue of loneliness to determine whether Government agencies and our communities need to be playing more of a role in encouraging connections and a sense of belonging, especially for our young people,” Greater Christchurch Psychosocial Governance Group chairwoman Evon Currie said.

However, she said overall well-being in greater Christchurch has continued its upward trend post-quake.

“Overall, the well-being of our community is in the best shape it has been since the earthquakes. Eight in 10 greater Christchurch residents rate their quality of life positively, stress levels continue to fall.”

More than two-thirds still say they have been negatively impacted by stress in the last 12 months.

“The proportion reporting stress at this frequency has reduced from 80 per cent in September 2012 to 68 per cent in May,” the survey said.

Groups experiencing the lowest well-being across the board include Māori, those on low incomes, and those with a disability or chronic health condition.

“Being able to live the type of life you value shouldn’t be the preserve of the wealthy or healthy. We need to do more to ensure that no one is left behind. That should be the ultimate measure of a successful community,” Ms Currie said.

Four in five find it easy to be themselves in New Zealand.

“This proportion differs significantly by ethnicity, with those of European ethnicity being more likely to find it easy (84 per cent) and those of Māori (76 per cent) or Pacific/Asian/Indian (51 per cent) ethnicity being less likely to find it easy,” the survey said.

It found 13 per cent of residents have more than 11 standard drinks a week and 29 per cent have more than six.

On the other side of the scale, 44 per cent of residents rate their health as excellent or very good, while 18 per cent rate it as fair or poor.

More than nine in 10 said they feel very or fairly safe in their home after dark and the city during the day, while just five per cent feel unsafe.

“However, when walking alone in their neighbourhood after dark 68 per cent feel safe and 26 per cent feel unsafe,’’ it said.

KEY FACTS

•Nearly 15 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds feel lonely or isolated always or most of the time, compared with less than three per cent of those over 65.

•More than eight in 10 greater Christchurch residents (81 per cent) rate their quality of life positively.

•67 per cent are satisfied that their household income meets their everyday needs

•69 per cent are satisfied with community facilities. Five per cent are dissatisfied.

•73 per cent are satisfied with access to transport, while eight per cent are dissatisfied. This is a decrease in satisfaction from June 2017 (decreasing from 80 per cent to 73 per cent).

•79 per cent are satisfied with the overall quality of the home in which they live. Ten per cent expressed dissatisfaction. This is an increase in satisfaction from June 2017 (increasing from 74 per cent to 79 per cent).

•80 per cent are satisfied with their access to the natural environment, while five per cent expressed dissatisfaction.