Large turn-out to honour late long-serving Shirley Boys’ member John Fox

A large send off was held to honour long-serving Shirley Boys’ High School staff member John Fox.

Mr Fox died at Christchurch Hospital on October 17 after battling a ongoing illness.

He was farewelled with a service at Shirley Boys’ High School on Wednesday.

More than 1100 students and about 500 old boys attended, plus staff.

Headmaster John Laurenson said Mr Fox was a huge part of the school and meant a lot to the students and staff.

He said a full school haka was performed for Mr Fox, which could be heard all the way back past The Palms Shopping Centre.

Mr Fox had been heavily involved with the school for more than 18 years after his children attended Shirley Boy’s High in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

From about 2003, he was employed as the rugby development officer.

He also managed and coached the school’s dragon boating team.

Mr Laurenson said Mr Fox was “instrumental” in cross-country where he organised teams and was involved in the school’s athletics.

He was the health officer at the school, looking after wellness and first aid, as well as liaising with the school’s guidance department.

Mr Laurenson said his office was a place where students would go where they would be able to talk off the record and unload to someone who understood them when there were problems.

“I would wander in and he and I would talk about inconsequential things but that acted as a sort of a release for me personally as well. That was the type of person he was.”

Outside of school, family was a major part of Mr Fox’s life and he was secretary for the Canterbury Rugby Football Union where he managed multiple teams.

He grew up in Auckland and attended Auckland Grammar School.

He moved to Christchurch in the early 1990s to manage the Christchurch Football Club facility.

Mr Fox fell ill several years ago, but was involved with the school until the end of term 3.

He was then admitted to Christchurch Hospital.

“Even with his failing kidneys, it never compromised his work . . . he was on the sideline in the weekends, organising things for the boys, he was all those things,” Mr Laurenson said.