Keeping the old traditions alive

While machines serve us at supermarkets and make almost all of the products we use every day, the traditions of old are still being kept alive by a select few craftspeople. Julia Evans reports

Can you carve a mandolin out of a piece of wood?

How about weave a harakeke basket, make your own soap or bind a book?

It’s old practices like these that being preserved by craftspeople around the city and their place in 2018 will be showcased during next week’s Necessary Traditions festival.

From shoemaking, Windsor chair making, rag-rug making, blacksmithing, willow basketwork, pin-hole photography and sourdough baking. To soap making, cup, bowl and spoon carving, reforestation, darning, preserving and fermenting, heritage building techniques, raranga harakeke weaving, bookbinding and ceramics.

It sounds like the start of a poem – only missing a butcher, a baker and a candlestick maker.

The festival at the Arts Centre is the first of its kind.

For ceramicist Tatyanna Meharry the event is about passing on a skill she was taught by her grandmother.

“I grew up in a really creative family, my grandmother was an artist and a potter. I remember we were allowed to go into her studio and make the world’s ugliest pots when we were young,” she said.

“If you couldn’t make it in our family, you couldn’t have it.”

Meharry said keeping traditional craft alive was important in the 21st-century.

“It’s really important because we live in a consumer society. It’s bit of a monster really. With mass-made consumer products you’re less likely to understand the story behind them and so just throw them out,” she said.

However, Meharry’s work connect the item to the location it was sourced from.

She uses local raw clay materials to create bowls that look like landscapes when fired.

“I collect resources from around New Zealand, particularly Canterbury. I’m passionate about resources, you have to create items that are treasures,” she said.

Meharry said her work aimed to create a sense of location and place, as well as knowing exactly where all the materials came from.

“Bowls that are mass-produced are made of other countries’ resources. They’re not bad, but you don’t value them.”

A sustainable future meant taking time to consider where products came from and crafts such as ceramics and pottery were vital to that, she said.

During the festival, Meharry will be giving a talk, hosting a public demonstration about her work and running workshops.

While most people pop down to the store to buy a packet of shocking pink pegs to hang their washing out and a rake to boot, Greg Quinn makes his own.

“The process of making them is as valuable to me as the end product. It’s a bonus that you get a usable product at the end,” he said.

“I’ve experimented over the years and made lots of useless items.”

Quinn said the consumerism boom was over and people were looking to a sustainable future.

“A time may come in the

future where you have to look for a shoemaker or whoever and they won’t be there if we don’t continue to support them now,” he said.

“It’s all about keeping these crafts alive and keeping them relevant.”

Festival organiser Juliet Arnott said the festival was unique as it set out to celebrate crafts in the context of the future.

“We try to keep the traditions alive because they’re important for various reasons. But also we actually need some of these things for the future. It’s not just tradition for traditions sake.”

But she said a lot of her inspiration came from watching craftspeople work in the Arts Centre before the earthquakes.

“Its all about getting people to come along and watch the magic in seeing a material start in one state and finish in another.”

FESTIVAL LINE-UP

•Thursday, November 8. Festival opening in the Great Hall at the Arts Centre

•Saturday and Sunday. Necessary Traditions main event, with more than 40 skilled people demonstrating their craft.

•From Saturday guest speakers. Hear from botanists, ecologists and other tohunga about the history, use and health of local resources.

•Monday to Saturday, workshops. Learn from craftspeople in a vast array of classes

•For more information and tickets, go to www.necessarytraditions.co.nz