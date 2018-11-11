Investigation continues into death of electrician

The investigation continues into the death of 30-year-old electrician Tuainekore Uri-Ke.

Mr Uri-Ke is believed to have been electrocuted at a commercial property on Victoria St.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

The Star understands the investigation will look into electrical safeguards at the site where Mr Uri-Ke died, which are meant to prevent electrocutions when there is a problem by switching off all power to the building.

A funeral was held for Mr Uri-Ke last week.

A death notice in The Press said he was an “adored husband and cherished and amazing dad.”

The building’s owner and Countrywide Group director Richard Diver would not speak to The Star about the incident.

“I have no comment to make. I am a really busy man. I am an incredibly busy person . . . shut up please. Goodbye,” he said.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the investigation could take up to a year to complete.

It is understood the entire building lost power after the incident.